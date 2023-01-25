Map shows how many mass shootings have taken place in 2023 and where in the US

An FBI expert explains how mass shooter warning signs can be missed, and what we can do about it.

SAN FRANCISCO -- Mass shootings across the country have increased in recent years, up from pre-pandemic numbers.

There were :

47 in 2022

691 in 2021

611 in 2020

417 in 2019

The ABC7 Data Team created an interactive map showing mass shootings for 2023 so far.

Data is taken from the Gun Violence Archive, a research group that uses over 7,500 law enforcement, media, government and commercial sources to compile an up-to-date list of mass shootings across the United States.

The organization defines mass shootings as an incident in which four or more victims are shot or killed, not including the perpetrator.

Look at the map below to see injuries and deaths for each incident this year.

