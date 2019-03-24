Uncategorized

Massive pileup shuts down all southbound lanes on the I-5 Grapevine

Crews responded to several people injured after a major multi-vehicle pileup on the 5 Freeway near Gorman Saturday afternoon, officials said.

FRESNO, Calif. -- Southbound traffic on Interstate 5 at the Grapevine has been shut down after a major crash involving as many as 50 vehicles, Caltrans reports.

Fire officials said 30 patients were on scene with 22 suffering minor injuries, seven with undetermined injuries and one airlifted to a trauma center in critical condition.

Video from the scene showed traffic at a standstill and one car burning. Emergency crews were working on evacuating the patients left critically injured.

The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. near Gorman School Road. A Sigalert was issued closing all lanes in the area, leaving at least 100 vehicles trapped on the roadway.

Agencies are responding to the incident, and it is unknown how long the highway will be closed.



This is a developing breaking news story. Stay with us for updates.

(Caltrans District 7)

