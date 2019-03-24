Massive pileup shuts down all southbound lanes on the I-5 Grapevine

SB I-5 past Frazier Mountain Park Rd (south of #Lebec) ALL LANES CLOSED due to multi-vehicle accidents involving approximately 50 vehicles. pic.twitter.com/KOqMOj389F — CHP Fort Tejon (@CHPFortTejon) March 24, 2019

(Caltrans District 7)

FRESNO, Calif. -- Southbound traffic on Interstate 5 at the Grapevine has been shut down after a major crash involving as many as 50 vehicles, Caltrans reports.Fire officials said 30 patients were on scene with 22 suffering minor injuries, seven with undetermined injuries and one airlifted to a trauma center in critical condition.Video from the scene showed traffic at a standstill and one car burning. Emergency crews were working on evacuating the patients left critically injured.The crash occurred shortly before 3 p.m. near Gorman School Road. A Sigalert was issued closing all lanes in the area, leaving at least 100 vehicles trapped on the roadway.Agencies are responding to the incident, and it is unknown how long the highway will be closed.