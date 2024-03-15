Measles exposure confirmed in Merced County, health officials say

Measles is a highly contagious airborne disease that can cause severe sickness, especially in young children.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Department of Public Health says it has found a case of measles.

The department has identified exposures and is currently working with those people.

The viral infection spreads easily through the air when an infected person breathes, talks, coughs, or sneezes.

Measles symptoms don't appear until 10 to 14 days after exposure. They include cough, runny nose, inflamed eyes, sore throat, fever, and a red, blotchy skin rash.

However, the infected person can spread the disease up to four days before a measles rash appears.

The viral infection can also lead to severe complications, including blindness, brain swelling and damage, ear infections, and breathing problems. In some cases, these complications can be deadly.

Measles is easily preventable by a vaccine. The Merced County Department of Public Health encourages everyone to confirm their measles vaccination status with their healthcare provider or by looking up their digital vaccine record.

Call your healthcare provider or local Public Health Department if you need a vaccine.