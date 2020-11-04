Measure D bond to provide funds for Central Unified upgrades holding lead

Measure D, the bond that would provide a $120 million bond to help fund building and construction projects in the Central Unified School District, is currently leading 60% to 40% with 70% of expected votes counted
Measure D would need 55% of votes to pass.
The district said the bond will help build a new elementary school to deal with overcrowding issues. New heating and air conditioning units will be upgraded at several school sites with the bond money and new roofs and additional security.
What does this mean for residents in the Central Unified School District if the measure is passed? Homeowners will be taxed $60 for every $100,000 of the assessed value of their home.
