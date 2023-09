Highway dedicated to Newman officer killed in the line of duty

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A memorial on Highway 33 was dedicated to a police officer who was killed in the line of duty.

On Saturday, the community of Newman honored the life of Corporal Rnil Singh.

Back in 2018, Singh was gunned down the day after Christmas during a traffic stop in Stanislaus County.

The memorial dedication took place in the downtown Newman Plaza.

Community members also took part in a 5k run.