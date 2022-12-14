Mendota names new mayor after arrest, resignation of Rolando Castro

MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new mayor has been named in Mendota hours after the former mayor announced his resignation on Tuesday.

With a unanimous 4-0 vote, Councilmember Victor Martinez was elevated to the position of mayor during Tuesday night's city council meeting.

Martinez replaces Rolando Castro, who announced his immediate resignation from the position earlier in the day.

Castro's resignation came one day after police confirmed he was arrested on domestic violence related changes early Sunday morning.

He was booked into the Fresno County Jail and released the same day after posting a $2,500 bond.

