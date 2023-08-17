Investigation underway after suspect shot by Mendota police

MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after Mendota police officers shot a suspect on Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 7:30 pm in the area of Marie and 7th streets.

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says the suspect was shot at least one time.

No officers were injured, and the suspect's condition is currently unknown.

Authorities have not yet released any other details about what happened leading up to the shooting.

The sheriff's office has taken over the investigation.

