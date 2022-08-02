School supply giveaway held at Merced clinic

Dozens of kids in the North Valley are now ready for the new school year.

It's all thanks to a school supply giveaway that took place Monday night at the Family Care Clinic in Merced.

Mercy Medical Center was there handing out over 400 backpacks filled with school supplies to students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

Kids were able to choose from nearly 70 types of backpacks to pick one that fit their style.

Families were also able to learn how to make an appointment for a physical exam or vaccinations during the event.