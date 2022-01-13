Merced mother arrested for child abuse, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced mother has been arrested.She's accused of abusing and injuring her toddler.Merced Police arrested 19-year-old Kacielyn Haines Wednesday morning.Officers received calls about a child with bone fractures at Mercy Hospital on Tuesday.Medical personnel told police the injuries were consistent with abuse and didn't appear to be accidental.Officers served a search warrant and arrested Haines.