Merced mother arrested for child abuse, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced mother has been arrested.
She's accused of abusing and injuring her toddler.
Merced Police arrested 19-year-old Kacielyn Haines Wednesday morning.
Officers received calls about a child with bone fractures at Mercy Hospital on Tuesday.
Medical personnel told police the injuries were consistent with abuse and didn't appear to be accidental.
Officers served a search warrant and arrested Haines.
