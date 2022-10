Dogs and puppies will only be $20. Cats and kittens are just $15.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A North Valley shelter is reducing adoption fees to help animals find a home this Fall.

The Merced County Sheriff's Animal Services Bureau in Atwater is reducing the cost to adopt through the end of November.

Dogs and puppies will only be $20. Cats and kittens are just $15.

All adoptions include mandatory spay or neuter surgery, the first round of vaccinations and a microchip.

To see the adoptable animals available visit, visit the county's website.