crime

Mother arrested for leaving 4-year-old near Merced River after crashing car, stealing another vehicle

A woman was arrested for leaving her four-year-old daughter at the edge of a canal after crashing a car, and stealing a second vehicle, in Merced County, authorities say.

Hill was arrested for child endangerment, stealing a vehicle and hit and run. She was booked into the Merced County Jail.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman was arrested for leaving her four-year-old daughter at the edge of a canal after crashing a car, and stealing a second vehicle, in Merced County, authorities say.

CHP officials say Courtney Renee Hill had walked into a business on Shaffer Road and Oakdale Road around 12:30 a.m., saying she had just been involved in a car accident and left the child to look for help.

When officers asked the 28-year-old woman asked where the crash occurred, she said she had left her daughter somewhere in a field, but couldn't tell where.

Authorities began searching for the missing girl and discovered the car crashed near Amsterdam Road and Youd Road.



Officials say after crashing the car, Hill had stolen another vehicle from a driveway of a nearby home. She crashed that car into the garage door and then drove about a mile before ditching the vehicle to continue on foot.

Hill walked along a canal bank, walked through several fields and crossed the Merced River with the girl, officials say. She then left her child on the canal bank to find help.

First responders searched for the child for hours. Eventually, they heard the girl call, "I'm here," and found her sitting on a piece of driftwood near the Merced River shore

Officials say the four-year-old was shivering, but otherwise appeared in good spirits when she was found. Her current condition has not been released.

Hill was arrested for child endangerment, stealing a vehicle and hit and run. She was booked into the Merced County Jail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
merced countycar crashcrimemerced countystolen carchild endangerment
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CRIME
Man arrested for stabbing victim in chest in Hanford, deputies say
Shooting investigation underway in Merced Co., police say
Man arrested for trying to burglarize Visalia thrift store
Suspect steals lawnmower from local lawn care company
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central California coronavirus cases
Employee at Fresno Cargill facility tests positive for COVID-19, company says
Woman claims her mother contracted COVID-19 at frozen Mexican food company plant
Police: Fight leads to deadly stabbing at central Fresno apartment
Shooting investigation underway in Merced Co., police say
3.9 magnitude earthquake shakes near Bishop, USGS says
Two young girls, 6 and 10, hospitalized after ATV accident in Fresno County
Show More
Coronavirus cases aboard 2nd Navy ship still rising
Coronavirus: Costco to require all shoppers to wear face coverings
Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan, dies
Man riding bike in Fresno County hit by truck, hospitalized
Two Dycora skilled nursing facilities work to prevent spread of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News