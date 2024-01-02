Boy shot multiple times in Merced County, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies are investigating a shooting in Winton that sent a boy to the hospital.

Merced County sheriff's deputies responded just after 11:30 pm Monday to Rex Avenue and Crawford Street.

When deputies arrived, they found a boy suffering from three gunshot wounds.

Officials say he is expected to fully recover.

Detectives are still on scene talking to neighbors and gathering camera footage.

There is no suspect information at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, you are asked to reach out to the Merced County Sheriff's Office.