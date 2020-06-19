Merced County's Phase 3 businesses prepare to reopen on Friday

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Getting the green light from California means firing up the UV light at some of your favorite nail salons.Starting Friday in Merced County, nail salons, skincare services, tattoo shops, and massage parlors can welcome customers.In Merced, Alison Nicole Nail Company is getting ready to open their doors, after almost three months away from the salon. Whether you're a regular or first-timer, you'll notice new desks, equipment and products.Though positivity is a daily practice for owner Alison Martinez, she says this is a day that she feared wouldn't come soon enough, as the financial burden began to take its toll.She says, "Everything happens for a reason and we made different changes in our life to compensate where we're lacking."Martinez adds, "We're so excited to be doing what we love, what we're passionate about and being near our clients again this is our family."Esthetician Raquel Ornelas of Top Floor Beauty described the business impact, surrounding COVID-19 as something out of a movieShe says, "When this hit, within about 2 weeks I had to back out of buying a home and business deals I was making to expand myself; I got hit pretty hard."Without help from unemployment, the single mother says she had to dip into her savings to get by. "I went up and down emotionally but I tried to stay strong because there was nothing else I could do."Raquel says she's thankful her clients have kept in touch, eager to get back in the chair.Already used to sanitizing and not re-using tools, she says the only real difference will be wearing a mask and gloves.Even though the county gave approval for phase three businesses to reopen you'll still want to call ahead as most salons and services are by appointment only. This is so they can space out their clients to keep you safe.