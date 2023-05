Merced County Sheriff's deputies are investigating the death of one of its inmates.

Last Thursday, corrections staff found 28-year-old Tomibella Kartchner dead inside the John Latorraca Correctional Center just after 11:30 pm.

First Responders tried to revive Kartchner but were not successful.

No details have been given on a possible cause of death at this time.

The Merced County Sheriff's Investigations Bureau is looking into the incident.