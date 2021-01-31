At least one killed in crash in Merced County, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At least one person is dead after a traffic collision in Merced County.

The crash happened on Highway 99 at the Atwater-Merced Expressway just after 6 am Sunday.

The Highway Patrol hasn't provided many details on the crash at this point -- but officers are reporting a coroner has been called to the scene for at least one dead victim.

Several on-and-off ramps in the area are shut down as the investigation gets underway.
