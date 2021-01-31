FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- At least one person is dead after a traffic collision in Merced County.
The crash happened on Highway 99 at the Atwater-Merced Expressway just after 6 am Sunday.
The Highway Patrol hasn't provided many details on the crash at this point -- but officers are reporting a coroner has been called to the scene for at least one dead victim.
Several on-and-off ramps in the area are shut down as the investigation gets underway.
At least one killed in crash in Merced County, CHP says
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News