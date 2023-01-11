Merced County Sheriff Office looking for suspect in double homicide

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced County sheriff's deputies are looking for a suspect in a double homicide in the community of Hilmar.

Deputies were called to a home on American Avenue near Lander Avenue for a possible homicide Tuesday night.

They say 40-year-old Victor Bazan is suspected of killing two adult victims.

Detectives believe he is related to one of the victims. A warrant has now now been issued for his arrest.

Authorities say Bazan is a transient who is known to live in the Modesto, Ceres and Turlock areas.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call or text the Merced County Sheriff's Office at (209) 651-2852.

