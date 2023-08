A suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation in Merced County.

26-year-old arrested for deadly shooting in Merced County, deputies say

DELHI, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspect has been arrested in connection to a homicide investigation in Merced County.

The victim was found Thursday afternoon at a home on Bloss and Merced Avenues in Delhi.

Deputies say she had been shot to death.

Authorities arrested 26-year-old Ricardo Garcia Junior at a nearby home later that night.

He was booked into the Merced County Jail on a murder charge.

No other information has been provided.

The woman has not been identified.