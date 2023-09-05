The Merced County Sheriff's Office has identified the suspect accused of shooting a woman to death in Merced.

Woman shot and killed by boyfriend in Merced County home, deputies say

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office has released new information about a shooting that left a woman dead.

Authorities say the woman was shot and killed by her boyfriend at a home on Lingard Road near Highway 99. That's south of the City of Merced.

Through the investigation, detectives identified Gerardo Jimenez Beltran as the suspect. Authorities say he is currently on probation in Madera.

Deputies found multiple guns inside the home, including a ghost gun.

Detectives are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

The woman has not been identified.

Beltran was taken into custody and booked into the Merced County Jail for voluntary manslaughter and weapon possession charges.

Anyone with more information on this incident is asked to contact the Merced County Sheriff's Office.

