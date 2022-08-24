Teenager killed in gang-related shooting in Winton

Merced County Sheriff's deputies have closed down a park and the area around it as they investigate a possible homicide.

WINTON, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 19-year-old man was killed and a second person was injured during a shooting in the Merced County town of Winton on Tuesday evening.

The shooting happened around 7:45 pm in Winton Community Park at Winton and Olive.

Merced County sheriff's homicide investigators believe the shooting was between two rival gangs.

This is Winton's second homicide this year.

Deputies say the exchange of gunfire would have been very dangerous if members of the public were nearby. Thankfully, there were no families in the park at the time.

