Reward increased to $10,000 for information on inmates who escaped from Merced County jail

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The U.S. Marshals Service has increased the reward for information leading to the arrests of three inmates who escaped from the Merced County main jail and are still at large.The reward was originally $5,000 per inmate and has now been increased to $10,000 each.Six inmates initially escaped from the jail on January 9. Investigators say they were able to access the roof and use a homemade rope to scale down a wall and escape.Three of the inmates were captured in the following days.At this time, Jorge Barron, Manuel Allen Leon and Gabriel Francis Coronado are the three inmates who are still on the loose.Barron was incarcerated for violating his probation. Manuel Allen Leon of Vallejo was in jail for assault with a firearm. Coronado was in jail for attempted murder.The Merced County Sheriff's Office is working with several local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, including the United States Marshals Services and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) Special Services Unit, to trackdown the remaining inmates.To provide information you can call: 1-877-WANTED-2 (1-877-926-8332) or you can visit the US Marshals website. Anyone who provides information can remain anonymous.