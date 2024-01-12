WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man arrested for suspected road rage shooting in Merced County, CHP says

Investigators say Juan Carlos Navarro was driving on Highway 99 near Hammatt Ave. when he opened fire on a passing Hyundai Sonata.

KFSN logo
Friday, January 12, 2024 2:24PM
Man arrested for suspected road rage shooting in Merced County: CHP
A driver is facing charges stemming from a suspected road rage shooting in Livingston.
KFSN

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver is facing charges stemming from a suspected road rage shooting in Livingston.

Authorities arrested 64-year-old Juan Carlos Navarro on Tuesday.

Investigators say Navarro was driving a Toyota Prius on Highway 99 near Hammatt Avenue on January 4 when he opened fire on a passing Hyundai Sonata.

Bullets hit the right front passenger door but missed the two people inside the Sonata.

After an extensive investigation, Navarro was identified as the suspected shooter.

Authorities took him into custody on several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW