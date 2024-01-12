Investigators say Juan Carlos Navarro was driving on Highway 99 near Hammatt Ave. when he opened fire on a passing Hyundai Sonata.

Man arrested for suspected road rage shooting in Merced County, CHP says

A driver is facing charges stemming from a suspected road rage shooting in Livingston.

A driver is facing charges stemming from a suspected road rage shooting in Livingston.

A driver is facing charges stemming from a suspected road rage shooting in Livingston.

A driver is facing charges stemming from a suspected road rage shooting in Livingston.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver is facing charges stemming from a suspected road rage shooting in Livingston.

Authorities arrested 64-year-old Juan Carlos Navarro on Tuesday.

Investigators say Navarro was driving a Toyota Prius on Highway 99 near Hammatt Avenue on January 4 when he opened fire on a passing Hyundai Sonata.

Bullets hit the right front passenger door but missed the two people inside the Sonata.

After an extensive investigation, Navarro was identified as the suspected shooter.

Authorities took him into custody on several charges, including assault with a deadly weapon.