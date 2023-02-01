SBA offering low interest loans in Merced County after severe flooding

Interest Rates can be as low as 3.3 % for small businesses owners. If approved, no payment is required for the first 12 months.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Small Business Administration was in Merced County on Tuesday offering loans to repair any damage to businesses caused by floods earlier this month.

It's part of the Presidential Disaster Declaration from President Joe Biden.

Interest Rates can be as low as 3.3 % for small businesses owners.

If approved, no payment is required for the first 12 months.

The maximum amount for a small business to be loaned is up to $2 million.

At this time, it's unknown how many businesses have been helped because applications are still being processed.

For more information on these SBA loans, click here.