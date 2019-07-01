fire

Merced Fire continues to burn, now 210 acres, 70 percent contained

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighter gained more control over a grass fire in Merced County overnight.

The fire started Saturday and is still burning. The blaze has spread 210 acres and is 70 percent contained, according to officials.



The Merced Fire broke out east of Snelling off Merced Falls Road and La Grange. The flames approached 26 homes and other structures Saturday, but fire crews blocked the path.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(The video above is from a previous broadcast).
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
maderamadera countyfirewildfiremadera county
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Clovis hotel evacuated after tree catches fire
Garage destroyed by flames in central Fresno
Fire closes major road in Downtown Fresno
Fire damages home, man and his dog displaced
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News