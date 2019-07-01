Merced Fire continues to burn, now 210 acres, 70 percent contained

#MercedFire off of Merced Fall Road and La Grange Road, East of Snelling in Merced County is 210 acres and 70% contained. pic.twitter.com/kt1Q8YwQK8 — CAL FIRE (@CAL_FIRE) July 1, 2019

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighter gained more control over a grass fire in Merced County overnight.The fire started Saturday and is still burning. The blaze has spread 210 acres and is 70 percent contained, according to officials.The Merced Fire broke out east of Snelling off Merced Falls Road and La Grange. The flames approached 26 homes and other structures Saturday, but fire crews blocked the path.The cause of the fire is under investigation.(The video above is from a previous broadcast).