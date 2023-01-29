Abandon house catches fire in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials in the north valley are investigating the cause of a house fire in Merced.

The fire happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday at a home near San Jose and Yosemite Avenues.

Crews were driving towards a medical call when they saw the house smoking.

Officials say the home was vacant since it was under renovation due to another fire that occurred last year.

"At this time it looks like there is considerable damage to the inside," Merced Firefighter Mickey Brunelli says."There were no contents in there because it still is under construction but the damage to the structure is significant."

Officials say it took about 10 minutes for crews to contain the blaze.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.