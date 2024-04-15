More firefighters coming to Merced with help of federal funding

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- New fire recruits are in the middle of training in Merced thanks to millions in new federal funding.

Close to $9 million from FEMA's SAFER Grant was approved by the Merced Council, which will allow the department to create four-person engine crews.

That's the standard sought for fire staffing.

Casey Wilson is Merced Fire's interim chief and says this will make a big impact when crews respond.

"Any time you have four persons on an apparatus, you can actually split those into two work groups," Wilson said. "It essentially doubles the work that we can get done when a unit arrives on scene of an emergency."

Monday marks the 5th week of the recruits' 10-week academy.

One of the firefighters in training is Valley native Harley Hermosillo.

Harley served as a firefighter in the military but had to put his passion on hold until he was able to apply through the grant funding.

"When you have a dream your whole life, there's nothing worse than living with regret, and not becoming a firefighter in the civilian world has been a regret in my life," he said. "The fact that the Merced Fire Department is giving me the opportunity, it's a dream come true."

The SAFER grants provide three years of funding.

The department hopes in that time to open a new fire station in North Merced and staffed it with the recruits being trained now.