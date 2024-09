Baby fever at Visalia Fire Department

Firefighters from the department have welcomed 14 babies into their families this past year.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Visalia Fire Department has been struck with a case of baby fever.

That's the most born to the department members in one year.

Thirteen of the newest members gathered together for a photo.

We hope all the dads out there had themselves a Happy Father's day, including all the dads at the Visalia Fire Department.