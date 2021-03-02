MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced roadway has been shut down and some stores evacuated as authorities investigate a gas leak.
Fire, police, and PG&E personnel are at the scene of the leak across the street from Merced Mall.
Merced police say R Street between Olive Avenue and Loughborough Drive is currently closed.
Customers and staff from the 99 Cent and Food 4 Less stores have been evacuated.
(This story is developing and will be updated.)
Authorities investigating gas leak across from Merced Mall; road shut down, stores evacuated
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News