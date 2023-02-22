Suspect identified in apparent murder-suicide in Merced

Action News has confirmed he worked for the Merced County Association of Governments for many years before resigning in 2021.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The suspect in a murder-suicide investigation in Merced has been identified.

Authorities have now identified the suspect as 55-year-old Matthew Fell.

Action News has confirmed he worked for the Merced County Association of Governments for many years before resigning in December of 2021.

He was the Deputy Director for Transportation Planning.

The investigation started when police were called for a welfare check on White Fir Court near Wooddale Avenue in Merced Thursday evening.

They were contacted by a family friend when the wife did not pick up her child from school.

After not being able to reach either parent, officers entered the home and found the 51-year-old woman dead.

They began searching for her husband and learned he was hit and killed by a train about 11 miles from their home that same day.

Detectives believe Fell took his own life by stepping before the train after murdering his wife.

Authorities are not yet releasing the victim's name.