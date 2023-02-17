WATCH LIVE

Homicide investigation underway in Merced, police say

Friday, February 17, 2023 7:07AM
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A homicide investigation is underway in a neighborhood in Merced on Thursday night.

Officials with the Merced Police Department say the incident happened near White Fir Court and Wooddale Avenue.

Detectives have not yet provided any other details about the investigation.

White Fir Court is expected to remain shut down in the area for several hours.

Drivers should avoid the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Detective Steve Odom at (209) 385-4725.

