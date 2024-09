Man killed in hit-and-run crash in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a man out walking his dog.

It happened earlier tonight at the intersection of V and 12th streets.

Authorities say the victim was crossing the road when an SUV struck him.

The man died at the scene.

Police believe the driver took off in a White Chevy Suburban.

Investigators are checking for surveillance video in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Merced Police.