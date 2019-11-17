missing woman

Merced Police searching for missing 82-year-old woman

The Merced Police Department is asking the public's help to find a missing 82-year-old woman. (Merced Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced Police Department is asking the public's help to find a missing 82-year-old woman.

Police say Chanmynarath Thongphath suffers from dementia and was last seen at her home in south Merced Saturday morning.

Thongphath is 5'3" and 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a green shirt and tan pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Merced Police Department at 209-385-6905.
