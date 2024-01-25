Merced police offering free steering wheel locks for Kia and Hyundai owners

To qualify, you must be a Merced city resident and bring your Kia or Hyundai's registration.
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced Police Department is helping you keep your vehicles safe from theft.
Kia and Hyundai owners can visit the Sun Star Building on G Street this Saturday to get a free steering wheel lock for their cars.
Law enforcement agencies have said the cars have been a target due to the 2011 to 2022 models not having anti-theft devices.
To qualify, you must be a Merced city resident and bring your Kia or Hyundai's registration.
The event will kick off at noon and run until 4 pm or until all locks are gone.