Merced police offering free steering wheel locks for Kia and Hyundai owners

To qualify, you must be a Merced city resident and bring your Kia or Hyundai's registration.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced Police Department is helping you keep your vehicles safe from theft.

Kia and Hyundai owners can visit the Sun Star Building on G Street this Saturday to get a free steering wheel lock for their cars.

Law enforcement agencies have said the cars have been a target due to the 2011 to 2022 models not having anti-theft devices.

The event will kick off at noon and run until 4 pm or until all locks are gone.