Two men arrested for driving under the influence in Merced

Saturday, August 12, 2023 7:53PM
MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men were arrested Saturday morning for driving under the influence in Merced.

The Merced Police Department conducted a traffic stop for a stop sign violation just before 4:00 am.

The driver, 22-year-old Eric Hernandez, was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

During a search of the car, officers found a semi-automatic firearm between the passenger seat and the center console.

The passenger, 25-year-old Miguel Andrade, was also arrested.

Both were booked in the Merced County Jail.

