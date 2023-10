Suspect in custody following homicide in Merced, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Merced Police have a suspect in custody as they are investigating a homicide.

Officers were called to the D and East 11th streets around 4:15 p.m. Sunday.

Police say they found a dead female victim at the scene. A suspect is in custody.

