Vegetation fire burning near Merced Regional Airport

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are battling a vegetation fire near the Merced Regional Airport.

According to the Merced City Fire Department, an estimated ten acres have been burned.

Multiple structures are currently threatened, according to officials.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.