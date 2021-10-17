halloween

Merced school's theatre kids showcase their talents at haunted house

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Merced high school theatre department showcased their spooky talents in a fun way.

The El Capitan Thespians went off script and got into character for their Halloween carnival Friday night.

The event included a haunted house - loaded with all kinds of creepy characters like witches, spiders, and zombies.

And for anyone who wasn't into the haunted halls, there was also a tea party with some friendly fairies outside.

"It's so fun, I love seeing all the little kids smiling and happy and having tea parties with us. It's just awesome," said theatre student Reagan Gray.

Proceeds from the carnival and haunted house benefited the school's theatre department.

