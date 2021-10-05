strike

Merced school employees call for stronger COVID safety procedures

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- A group of North Valley school employees held a protest on Monday for what they're calling a shortage of workers and safety procedures.

Demonstrators gathered at the corner of G Street and Olive Avenue.

The group claims the Merced Union High School District has a shortage of custodial workers and a lack of PPE for employees.

Organizers are calling on the district to re-assess its COVID-19 safety procedures and hire more custodians to meet those guidelines.

"I don't think it should be that hard to have clean classrooms. To hire custodians or more liaisons for safety. And we're also looking at the mental health aspects of it also," said health tech Beatrice McCutchen.

Protesters acknowledge the district is taking action to address these needs, but they say it needs to be done quickly.

