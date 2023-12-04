Merced woman fighting for her life after hit-and-run crash

A Merced woman is fighting for her life after being struck by a vehicle the night before Thanksgiving.

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- Teri Lynn Wharton not only had to spend her Thanksgiving in the hospital but also her 57th birthday.

"Grave condition -- she's broken from head to toe, and she probably won't walk again," said Amanda Mendoza, Wharton's niece.

Her life will never be the same.

"She has a broken jaw, broken spine, broken hips, broken legs, ankles, all of it," said Mendoza.

She's had five surgeries in less than two weeks after a vehicle hit her the night before Thanksgiving at the intersection of G Street and Olive Avenue in Merced.

Merced police told Action News she was hit by suspected DUI driver, Horacio Garcilazo, who left the scene.

Police arrested Garcilazo for felony DUI and felony hit-and-run. He has since bailed out.

"We want justice for my aunt. I want the person who hit her to have severe consequences for what he's done to this angel," said Mendoza.

Mendoza says her aunt is someone who is perpetually happy.

"She never not has a smile on her face. She's the most cheerful, loving, kind, person."

The Merced native worked at Carl's Jr., in Merced for 30 years and is known for her cosmetic deliveries.

Wharton was in the crosswalk when she was struck.

"If it wasn't for the witnesses, she probably would have died because he left her in the middle of the road," said Mendoza.

Mendoza says they had to airlift Wharton to Doctors Hospital in Modesto, where she is now, as she awaits more surgeries.

"My aunt, she has done this walk every day forever and has never had any sort of thing happen to her like this."

Adding she never had a license, walking was something she always enjoyed. Now, she many never take a step again.

"It's going to be a very very, extensive road to recovery," said Mendoza.

The Olive Drive Carl's Jr. will be holding a fundraiser on December 13 to help with Wharton's recovery expenses.

If you would like to help, the family has set up a Go Fund Me.

