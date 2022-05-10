Dolly Parton, Doja Cat team up for Mexican Pizza musical, based on Taco Bell menu item

CHICAGO -- Dolly Parton's still working, working, working.The "9 to 5" singer is teaming up with Taco Bell for a new musical about the chain's Mexican pizza.Yup, that's right, a musical about Mexican pizza.Thereports Parton is teaming up with rapper Doja Cat and several TikTok stars for the project.Taco Bell's Mexican pizza was a fan favorite until the restaurant discontinued it in 2020.But now it's returning May 19, with a musical to boot."Mexican Pizza: The Musical" is set to debut on TikTok May 26.