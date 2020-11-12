Coronavirus

The cruelty of COVID-19: Nurse sends Valley family reassuring video message hours before losing his life

The family's message is to remind people that this virus is real, and wear a mask.
By
MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Mexico is getting hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, with more than 10,000 cases in just the past day, according to Johns Hopkins.

Sergio Hernandez was one of those on the frontlines battling to try and save those who contracted COVID-19.

But that battle came to an end when the virus he was fighting took his own life.

"Because I will come back, this is not a goodbye. I am sure I will come back after a few days."

These were some of the last words Sergio, a nurse in Mexico, recorded before he lost his short battle with the virus.

"I want that, no matter what happens, and the prognosis that God has reserved for me, you always remember me for who I was and who I am," he said in the message.

The 28-year-old frontline worker died just hours after recording the video and being intubated from the virus.

His heartbreaking video has gone viral since his death last Friday.

Sergio leaves his young son and close family behind in the Mexican state of Chihuahua, but many of his other relatives live in the Central Valley

His cousin, Adalberto Hernandez of Madera, says Sergio's sister also died from COVID-19 at thirty years old, just a few months ago in August.

Their parents and other relatives also contracted the virus but recovered.

"It tears you apart... someone who's young with his own children, and was helping people, no health complication, young, strong, full of life. It took him in 8 to 10 days after testing positive," says Hernandez.

Hernandez says his family in Mexico is now left with heartbreak and thousands of dollars of debt.

The family has sold nearly everything they own, struggling to survive.

"The family is about 50,000 in debt just from having to having the entire family in the hospital, the funerals," he says.

They're now hoping to raise money to alleviate the burden, and make sure Sergio's young son is taken care of after losing his father.

Hernandez says it's too risky to travel or go to the funeral as some of Sergio's family is still sick.

So all they have as they mourn is his final message of hope - that will now serve as his final goodbye.

The family's message is to remind people that this virus is real, and wear a mask.

They never thought their family would be devastated by this virus until it happened.

To help Sergio's family financially, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymaderacoronavirusmaderacovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Fresno Mayor-elect Jerry Dyer tests positive for COVID-19
Rise in COVID-19 cases could mean shortages in essential items
Biden cheers COVID-19 vaccine progress
Newborns don't appear to get severe COVID-19, study suggests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Merced firefighters rescue 3 dogs from apartment fire
Fresno restaurant owners preparing for county to move back into 'purple' tier
Local builder thanks veterans by painting flags on their curbs
Local golf tournament held to raise money for veteran rehabilitation
Man killed after truck rolls into canal in Kings County
Joe Biden chooses Ron Klain as WH chief of staff
23-year-old dies after multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 41 near Riverdale
Show More
Rise in COVID-19 cases could mean shortages in essential items
Fresno Co. could be pushed back into 'purple tier', officials worry
Eviction concerns for motel residents during Fresno "Red Light District" reboot
Kings Co. on verge of falling back into 'purple' tier
Georgia announces full hand recount 2020 presidential race
More TOP STORIES News