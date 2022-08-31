Fresno coffee shop with Latin American roots to open 2nd location

Mi Cafesito opened inside the Manchester Mall this year and already, the owners are getting ready to open their second location in Easton.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno coffee shop with Latin American roots is excited to bring its flavor to another Fresno County community.

It will be right across the street from Washington Union High School.

Owners pay tribute to their culture and heritage by serving drinks made with beans from Latin American countries including Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras.

Their menu features several signature drinks, including a Mexican chocolate latte and horchata latte.

Their new shop will open in early September