FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You'll need a negative COVID-19 test and proof of vaccination to catch Michael Bublé at the Save Mart Center.The singer is set to perform in September and has strict rules for his concert.Concert-goers will need the document showing proof of vaccinations before they can enter the venue.If you're not vaccinated, you'll need a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours.An Evening with Michael Bublé will be held at the Savemart Center on September 28.