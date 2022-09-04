Along with highly classified government documents, the FBI agents who searched former President Donald Trump's Florida estate found dozens of empty folders marked classified but wi

Nearly one month since the FBI's search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Republican Texas Rep. Michael McCaul cited the privileges given to Trump as a former president as justification for taking 15 boxes of classified documents out of the White House.

"You know, I have lived in the classified world most of my professional career, I personally wouldn't do that. But I'm not the president of the United States. But he has a different set of rules that apply to him," McCaul told ABC News' "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz in an exclusive interview.

He also commented on the "soul of the nation" speech President Joe Biden gave in Philadelphia on Thursday, referring to Biden's remarks as an unsuccessful attempt to unify the nation and a "slap in the face" to Republicans.

"I think that if this was a speech to unify the American people, it had just the opposite effect. It basically condemned all Republicans who supported Donald Trump in the last election. That's over 70 million people," McCaul said. "And, you know, saying that Republicans are a threat to democracy is really a slap in the face.

Asked by Raddatz about what Biden was trying to accomplish with the speech, McCaul said the president was teeing up his "adversary," Donald Trump, and attempting to depict him as an "enemy."

"He's teeing up who the enemy is in his view. And ... that's 70 million Americans. But it's under the guise of a speech that's to unite the nation, and I don't think he succeeded in that. I think he talked about all the social media after the speech, and I heard it personally back here in Texas, that a lot of Republicans were very offended by that speech."

