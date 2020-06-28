SPCA

Central California SPCA hosts annual "Microchip Madness" event

FRESNO, Calif.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of animals now have a better chance of being reunited with their owners if they ever get separated.

The Central California SPCA hosted its annual "Microchip Madness" event on Saturday.

Pet parents were invited to bring their dogs and cats to the facility on Hughes Ave. for a drive-through event.

Microchipping was offered on site for the reduced price of $10.

Organizers say they do this each year before the 4th of July because fireworks always lead to an increase in pets running away from home.

"We try to do this well ahead of time so hopefully if someone's pet does go missing and they show up at the shelter, we can notify them immediately so they can come and pick up their pet," says Chalia Arenas.

Microchips are small computer chips about the size of a grain of rice.

They're implanted under an animal's skin with a needle and syringe, similar to a routine vaccination.

The chips can them be registered with the owner's contact information.

Any pets that are dropped off at shelters are automatically scanned in hopes of finding their families.

If you missed Saturday's event, you can contact the Central California SPCA or your veterinarian about microchipping options.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsfresnospcapetsanimals
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SPCA
Animal shelters across the state seeing increase in adoptions during COVID-19 outbreak
Your pets and coronavirus: Here's what SFSPCA recommends
Valley Oak SPCA offering 'drive-in' services for pets
Fosters 4 Rescues Fresno helping give dogs a second chance at life
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
What to know about 2020 Pride Month
Man killed, multiple passengers hospitalized after car crash in Fresno County
Man shot by son in northeast Fresno, police say
2 killed, 4 injured after shooting at Walmart distribution center near Redding
Central California coronavirus cases
Suspected drunk driver hit and kills woman near Centerville
More than 3,000 residents without power in northeast Fresno
Show More
Hundreds of Black Lives Matter signs placed on Visalia high school fence
4 people shot at northwest Fresno party, police searching for suspects
Northeast Fresno church brings local leaders together to discuss community changes
Too many COVID-19 patients, not enough staff at Fresno Co. hospitals
From nail salons to movie theaters, what can open in Fresno County
More TOP STORIES News