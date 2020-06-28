Central California SPCA hosts annual "Microchip Madness" event

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hundreds of animals now have a better chance of being reunited with their owners if they ever get separated.The Central California SPCA hosted its annual "Microchip Madness" event on Saturday.Pet parents were invited to bring their dogs and cats to the facility on Hughes Ave. for a drive-through event.Microchipping was offered on site for the reduced price of $10.Organizers say they do this each year before the 4th of July because fireworks always lead to an increase in pets running away from home."We try to do this well ahead of time so hopefully if someone's pet does go missing and they show up at the shelter, we can notify them immediately so they can come and pick up their pet," says Chalia Arenas.Microchips are small computer chips about the size of a grain of rice.They're implanted under an animal's skin with a needle and syringe, similar to a routine vaccination.The chips can them be registered with the owner's contact information.Any pets that are dropped off at shelters are automatically scanned in hopes of finding their families.If you missed Saturday's event, you can contact the Central California SPCA or your veterinarian about microchipping options.