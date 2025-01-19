Merced SPCA helping displaced cats from Southern California wildfires

MERCED, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced SPCA is taking action to help displaced cats from the Southern California wildfires.

"It just means so much that we're able, I mean, look behind me. And for us to be able to do that and help these cats,"

Merced SPCA board member Florence Lambert - overcome with emotion.

The organization offered to house cats displaced after the devastating firestorms tore through Southern California.

"We sent a caravan with a driver down there this morning at 4:30, they left," said Lambert.

Lambert said the Merced SPCA will shelter the lost cats for about six weeks. It gives owners time to try reuniting with their pets. Those that are not claimed - will eventually be up for adoption.

Cat litter, food and other necessities were donated to the animal shelter.

Lambert said they've received thousands of dollars in financial support from the community to help the pets, and more than 20 people have stepped up to provide foster homes for them.

"I am so grateful the entire SPCA is so grateful. As I said, the outpour for the help has been amazing," said Lambert.

And after hours of waiting and a long journey to safety, finally-- the cats arrive.

Lambert said they still need help supporting the group of cats from Southern California with possible vet bills and other supplies.

