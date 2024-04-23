Fresno Pacific student-athlete charged in deadly hit-and-run pleads not guilty

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno Pacific University student-athlete charged in a deadly hit-and-run has entered a plea of "not guilty."

23-year-old Miguel Ortiz Montilla appeared in court Tuesday morning for arraignment.

He's accused of driving the car that hit and killed 38-year-old Bryant Fields.

The crash happened back on April 4 on Chestnut near Clinton Avenue in East Central Fresno.

Investigators say surveillance video shows Montilla made a U-turn after the collision and drove past the crash scene before taking off.

Montilla was arrested less than a week later, and released on bond the same day.

He's due back in court on June 11.