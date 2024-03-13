Mike Boudreaux and Vince Fong advance to general election for CA's 20th Congressional District: AP

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Republicans Mike Boudreaux and Vince Fong will advance to the general election for the U.S. House in California's 20th Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.

District 20 includes parts of Kern, Tulare, Kings and Fresno counties.

Boudreaux is also the Tulare County Sheriff.

Fong and Boudreaux will compete for the full-term seat, which begins in 2025.

The seat was held by Kevin McCarthy, who resigned after being ousted as Speaker of the House.

In January, a judge ruled that Fong is allowed to run for both the 20th Congressional District and re-election in his current seat in the Assembly. Fong was also endorsed by former President Donald Trump to fill the seat.

A separate special election will be held on March 19 to fill the vacant seat until 2025.