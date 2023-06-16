Millions in funding to help create more affordable housing in Fresno

On Thursday, the City of Fresno approved over $5 million to help create affordable housing.

It's a move Mayor Jerry Dyer said is vital to the progress in helping people in Fresno.

"Those dollars go a long way toward permanent housing. In fact, a 55-year covenant that those units will be affordable," said Mayor Dyer.

The Econo Inn Motel on Sacramento and Broadway Street in downtown Fresno is one of the projects set to become affordable housing.

The other is the former Motel 99 on North Crystal Ave along Highway 99 in West Central Fresno.

The $5 million approved on Thursday comes from the American Rescue Plan, which is federal stimulus money passed in 2021.

On top of that though, help is coming from the state.

"$17 million dollars coming to the city of Fresno is pretty exciting," said Mayor Dyer. "It allows us to open our Clarion Motel. We had already paid for that in anticipation for these funds, we wanted to get a head start. But it provides 115 rooms that can be utilized for both emergency shelters, those folks that are out on our streets but also transitional or what we call bridge housing."

The state grant will also aid unhoused people with mental health services.

Mayor Dyer said it's inhumane to not properly help the unhoused community and this grant will continue its efforts to help people without a home.

He adds that the housing issue is very complex.

Dyer hopes addressing this issue with a few different strategies and more grant money will help create a better way of life for people who may be currently struggling.