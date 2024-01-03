Hearing scheduled for 14-year-old accused of murdering parents in Miramonte

A detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for the 14-year-old arrested for the murder of his parents in Miramonte.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for the 14-year-old arrested for the murder of his parents in Miramonte.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for the 14-year-old arrested for the murder of his parents in Miramonte.

A detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for the 14-year-old arrested for the murder of his parents in Miramonte.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon for the 14-year-old arrested for the murder of his parents in Miramonte.

The Fresno County District Attorney's Office filed charges against the teen Tuesday night.

Investigators say the boy killed his parents and seriously harmed his 11-year-old sister during a violent attack at the family's home last Wednesday.

RELATED: 14-year-old accused of killing parents in Fresno County will not be tried as adult, DA says

Authorities are working to determine a motive for the deadly violence.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses for the parents, Lue Yang and Se Vang.

Under California law, the district attorney's office says the teen will not be tried as an adult due to his age.