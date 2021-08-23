Fresno State grad crowned Ms. World America

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After 4 days of fierce competition, in Miami, Fresno State grad Chantea McIntyre is taking home her biggest crown yet.Contestants are recognized for their unique talents in beauty, interview, fashion, career, and philanthropy.In addition to being a small business owner and almost certified as a yoga instructor, the beauty queen has a number of titles, including Mrs. California, Miss Fresno County, and Miss Tulare County.But she says she never had to compete for her favorite titles..."I would say wife first because if I wasn't his wife I couldn't be a mom, but my children bring me so much joy," she says.Because of the pandemic and scheduling, her husband and four children made up her virtual cheering section as she took home Ms. World America.She says now more than ever it's important for women to take the time to make themselves a priority.Her three daughters are already gearing up to follow in her footsteps - the next generation representing Fresno on the world stage."I grew up in southern California and played basketball at Fresno State and just stuck here... I've been everywhere and I think Fresno is a great place to land," she says.Chantea will represent the US at the Ms. World International Pageant & Queen of the Crowned event in Miami next year.